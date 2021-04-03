SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Featuring Prime Rib Special on Saturday; Closed on Easter Sunday
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar today for their Prime Rib special!
The restaurant will be closed on Easter Sunday, so the employees can spend time with their families.
Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday is a 12 oz. Prime Rib cooked to your favorite temperature for $17.25. It is served with fresh bread, a salad, and the chef’s choice of potato.
Saturday hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sweet Basil is operating according to CDC guidelines.
The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.
Carry-out and curbside services are available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.
There is also a full menu here.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
