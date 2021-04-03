Richard “Rich” Ralph King, 58, of Reno, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Born in Oil City on November 30, 1962, he was the son of the late Ralph Richard King and Nancy Jane (Cross) King. He graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1981.

Richard worked many years at the Wanango County Club, but he most recently worked at Clarion Campus as a Custodian.

He enjoyed the outdoors greatly and he especially liked riding his 4-wheeler and his motorcycle. He really enjoyed the company of his cats, mostly “Sparky.”

Surviving is his mother, Nancy King; his siblings, Cathy Shields (Dan), Michael King (Micki), Sally Williams (Art), Linda Sabousky (Tom), Peggy Smeltzer, and Karol King; his nephews, Alan Williams, and Michael Williams (Martika); his nieces, Sara Sabousky, Samantha Sabousky, Erin Perdue; his great-niece, JayLen Gardinier; his great-nephew, Wyatt Gardinier; and his close friend, Ralph Shields.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Ralph R. King.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Richard will be held privately for the family with Associate Pastor Sam Wagner, of the Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

He will be laid to rest in Old Sandy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Richard’s honor to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

