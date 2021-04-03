Say What?!: Turkey Crashes Through Window, Ransacks Connecticut Home

CONNECTICUT – A Connecticut family received a shock when a turkey crashed through a window and left a path of destruction through their home.

Sammi Gonias, of West Norwalk, said that she and her daughter, Scarlett, 6, were making a dessert pizza when the turkey smashed through the dining room window.

