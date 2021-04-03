90-Year-Old Ada Collett “Blessed with Good Health and a Very Rich Life”

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion resident Ada “Mema” Collett reminisces about her life as she celebrates her 90th birthday today.

On April 3, 1931, my late parents, Willie and Velma Smith Castile, welcomed into their family, a daughter, after having six sons.

There was a problem. I was premature, weighing about 4 pounds. They thanked God for their daughter and would try to nourish her- feeding with a dropper and heating bricks in my crib for heat. It was a small, Christian Community. There was a lot of prayers for my survival.

After a few months, I was a lovable bundle of joy. By the age of two, I was a typical child. When I was 2 ½ years old, I got a new baby brother. That was SEVEN brothers.

Growing up was very, very different compared to what the kids have now a day. We had to create our own entertainment. There were a lot of childhood games. In 1941, when the war started, it was very frightening for a 10-year-old. We lived nearby an Army base, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. All-day and night, the heavy artillery and machine guns would be blasting away. I enjoyed watching the paratroopers. The sky would be full of paratroopers, vehicles, and supplies being dropped. My parents did a lot of praying. They had four sons in the military. Everything was rationed- all of the necessities such as flour, sugar, shortening, coffee, gasoline, and shoes. We were all blessed to survive.

I started school and attended from 1st to 8th grade. I loved sports – basketball and softball. I participated in both – believe it, or not, I was good. I enjoyed my high school a lot. For two summers, I modeled for Caster Knatts in Nashville, Tennessee. The bride would come in and pick her trousseau. When you left for your honeymoon, you dressed up. I always wanted to be a missionary and go to Brazil or Peru. I enrolled at George Peabody College in Nashville. After one semester, I decided to go into nurse training.

In 1950 in Glenview, I met the love of my life, Victor Collett, from Limestone, Pennsylvania. He was in the Air Force, stationed at Smyrna outside of Nashville. We were married on January 12, 1952. Victor was discharged from service in August of 1952 and started working at Crosley (maker of appliances).

In November of 1952, we came to Pennsylvania. The late Jay and Ada Collett (Victor’s parents) welcomed me into their family. My mother-in-law taught me so much. I learned how to cook and make everything from scratch, which I still do. I was taught how to bake bread, rolls, make pie crust with lard, and how to can and freeze vegetables.

The Lord blessed us by giving us five children: Christopher, Dennis, Cindi (Munsee), Willis, and Steven. We were also blessed with five beautiful, intelligent grandchildren: Cassandra (attorney), Ross (PA State Trooper), Kelsey (pharmacist), Kaitlyn (nutritionist), and Jack (freshman at Virginia Tech). I am very proud of my children and grandchildren. To my grandchildren, I am “Mema.” They all enjoy my carrot cake, Italian cream cake, pies, and cinnamon rolls.

Victor and I enjoyed traveling and took a lot of bus trips out West. Victor had a lot of health issues during his last years. On October 26, 2016, he was called to his eternal home. He was looking forward to January 12, 2017, which would have been 65 years of marriage. I always told everyone why my marriage was a happy one. We were blessed with our faith, a lot of love for each other. I always joked that our marriage worked so well because he was a Yankee, and I was a Rebel!

I always look forward to special holidays. It was always a special occasion filled with love, laughter, and games.

I feel that I have been very blessed with good health and have lived a very rich life.