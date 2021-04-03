 

Amanda Hepinger, of Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty, Earns International President’s Circle Award

Saturday, April 3, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Amanda Presidents Circle (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is proud to congratulate Amanda Hepinger on earning the distinguished International President’s Circle Award.

This honor is awarded to the top 8% of all Coldwell Banker Sales Associates Worldwide. After a crazy and unprecedented year, Amanda remains dedicated to her work and her clients. Burns & Burns Realty is proud to have her on their team and in the community.

Burns & Burns Realty is proud to be recognized for their work as Coldwell Banker partners and feel privileged to serve their community, their customers, their neighbors. Burns & Burns Realty has represented Coldwell Banker for over 30 years, specializing in all of your real estate needs.

Stop by their office in Clarion or call 814-226-6050 for an appointment.


