Norman C. Dunkle, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 3:55 P.M. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Franklin of December 21, 1927, he was the son of the Clarence E. And Effie Grace Johnson Dunkle.

He attended Oakland Academy in Dempseytown and then graduated from Oil City High School in 1945.

Norman proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1946-1947 and was stationed in the Philippine Islands.

Mr. Dunkle began working at the former CPT in Franklin and worked there from 1945-1954. He then joined the Pennsylvania State Police on May 4, 1954, and retired on December 21, 1987, earning the rank of Sergeant and was stationed in the Mercer barracks.

Norman was a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

An avid Big Game Hunter, he hunted in most of the Canadian Providences and some of the Northwest Territories. Norman also enjoyed shooting trap for many years.

Mr. Dunkle was very active in many organizations, including; F.O.P – Brady Paul Lodge #54, Retired State Police Association, State Troopers Association, National Rifle Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Association, Boone and Crocket Club, Eastern Chapter of the International Wild Sheep, Venango County Coon & Fox Club and was a life member of the Harrisville Deer Hunters Association.

Norman first married the former Martha Henry in November of 1958, and she preceded him in death on April 22, 1982. He then married the former Donna Range Combs on October 28, 1988, and she survives.

Also surviving is a nephew, David M. Dunkle of Casselberry, FL and three nieces, Connie Griffin of Oil City, Barbara Roess of Oil City and Debra McMahon on Texas.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale E. Dunkle and a sister, Eileen Dunkle Rice.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Sam Wagner, Associate Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church and Rev. Darrell Greenawalt, Senior Church Pastor, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe.

Norman will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneal.com.

