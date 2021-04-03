UPDATE: Route 66 Reopens Following Crash

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 66 near Country Fair reopened on Saturday evening following a one-vehicle crash early in the morning that shut down a portion of the roadway for several hours.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call for a one-vehicle crash on Route 66 came in at 2:41 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.

The vehicle sheared at least one utility pole, and crews worked for several hours to restore service.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, STAT MedEvac, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene.

The roadway reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Specific details on the crash have not been released.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

