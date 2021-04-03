 

UPDATE: Route 66 Reopens Following Crash

Saturday, April 3, 2021 @ 09:04 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

168398161_4367847453229957_6305163367791681294_nPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 66 near Country Fair reopened on Saturday evening following a one-vehicle crash early in the morning that shut down a portion of the roadway for several hours.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call for a one-vehicle crash on Route 66 came in at 2:41 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.

The vehicle sheared at least one utility pole, and crews worked for several hours to restore service.

168521108_4367847473229955_1657954781307817414_n

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, STAT MedEvac, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene.

The roadway reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Specific details on the crash have not been released.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


