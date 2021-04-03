Shawn J. Hogan, 48, of East Brady died Thursday, April 1, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Born February 18, 1973, in Clarion, he was the son of John and Carol Hogan and Judith D. (Hicks) Master.

Shawn was a 1991 Redbank High School graduate and shortly after, enlisted in the US Army. Shawn served as a Sergeant and an Intelligence Analyst and a Patriot Missile Crewmember. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Commendation medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with one bronze service star, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon the Expert M-16 Badge, the Expert Hand Grenade Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.

Most recently, Shawn had been employed by the Butler VA health system.

Shawn enjoyed time with his son, Wyatt, fishing and listening to music.

He is survived by one son, Wyatt Hogan; his parents, John and Carol Hogan of Kittanning, and Judy Master of East Brady; three sisters, Sheri (Elm) Hooks of Adrian, Julie Hightree of Ohio, and Debra (Steve) Moore of Kittanning; one brother, William Master of Ohio. He is also survived by two nieces, Kami and Josi Hooks.

Shawn was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Irene Hicks-whom he was particularly close with, Robert and Myrtle Hogan, Bill and Lilybelle Master, Georgie Tarr and his step-father, Skip Master.

Friends of Shawn J. Hogan will be received from 3:00-7:00 PM Monday, April 5, 2021, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. 707 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA, 16028.

Additional visitation will be held from Noon until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the funeral home with Pastor Paul DeBacco officiating.

Shawn’s family asks that memorials be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr, Pittsburgh, PA, 15205.

