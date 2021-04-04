 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, April 4, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Isolated showers before 8am, then scattered showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


