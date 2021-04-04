A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Isolated showers before 8am, then scattered showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.