All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Gary Oakley
Gary Oakley served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Gary Ivan Oakley
Born: July 21, 1934
Died: March 23, 2021
Hometown: Strattanville, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Gary was a 1953 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea from 1957 to 1958.
He also served his community as a long-time member of the Pleasant Hill Bible Church, of Summerville, serving as an usher for many years.
He was laid to rest in the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
