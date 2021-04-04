Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Maple-Glazed Ham

Wishing you a Happy Easter!

Ingredients

1 spiral-sliced fully cooked bone-in ham (7 to 9 pounds)

GLAZE:



1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/2 cup maple syrup2 tablespoons prepared mustard1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

-Preheat oven to 300°. Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Cover and bake until a thermometer reads 130°, 1-1/2 to 2 hours.

-Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine glaze ingredients. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until slightly thickened, 2-3 minutes.

-Remove ham from oven. Pour glaze over ham. Bake ham, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 140°, 15-30 minutes longer.

