Clarion University Tennis Holds Close But Falls to Cal U

CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The Golden Eagle tennis team pushed Cal U to the limit on Saturday afternoon, but Clarion was unable to topple the Vulcans in falling by a 7-0 score on the road.

Clarion (0-3, 0-3 PSAC West) kept the match closer than the score would indicate with a number of close singles matches, but came up just short in the upset bid.

The top of the Golden Eagle lineup gave the Vulcans a run for their money during the singles session, with Alexis Strouse and Kali Aughenbaugh coming tantalizingly close to win in their respective matches. Aughenbaugh took the first set of the No. 2 singles match against Fallon Winseck, but Winseck got the better of her in the second to force a full third set. The two battled in the final set, with Winseck, taking it by a 6-2 score.

Meanwhile, in the No. 1 singles match, Strouse and Laura Vargas engaged in a back-and-forth clash. Strouse rallied from a one-set deficit, winning a 7-4 tiebreaker in the second set to tie the match at one set apiece. Vargas was able to hold her off from there, though, winning the third set by a 10-3 score.

Close matches were more or less the rule through the rest of the lineup. Savannah Buttery fell in a pair of tight sets to Kylie Feltenberger, dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision at No. 5 singles, while Hannah Schettler fell 6-3, 6-3 to Charlie Gallagher at No. 3 singles.

Cal U 7, Clarion 0

Doubles

Laura Vargas/Carmen Duran (CALU) def. Alexis Strouse/Kali Aughenbaugh (CLAR) 6-2

Charlie Gallagher/Fallon Winseck (CALU) def. Hannah Schettler/Sarah Kirmeyer (CLAR) 6-0

Kylie Feltenberger/Meg Beam (CALU) win by default

Singles

Laura Vargas (CALU) def. Alexis Strouse (CLAR) 6-3, 6-7 (4), 1-0 (3)

Fallon Winseck (CALU) def. Kali Aughenbaugh (CLAR) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Charlie Gallagher (CALU) def. Hannah Schettler (CLAR) 6-3, 6-3

Carmen Duran (CALU) def. Sarah Kirmeyer (CLAR) 6-0, 6-0

Kylie Feltenberger (CALU) def. Savannah Buttery (CLAR) 6-4, 6-4

Fulvia Camargo (CALU) win by default

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

