 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police: Impaired Driver Caused Crash That Shut Down Route 66 for Several Hours

Sunday, April 4, 2021 @ 10:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

168521108_4367847473229955_1657954781307817414_nPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an impaired driver is to blame for the crash that shut down a portion of State Route 66 in Paint Township for several hours on Saturday.

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the accident happened around 2:41 a.m. on State Route 66 just south of Paint Mills Boulevard and involved one vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet C/K 1500, sheared at least one utility pole and crews worked for several hours to restore service.

Clarion-based State Police Trooper Beers said three men – a 20-year-old man from Coudersport, a 19-year-old man from Coudersport, and a 20-year-old man from Huntingdon – were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Tpr. Beers said the driver was arrested for Suspicion of DUI after demonstrating multiple signs of impairment; however, he did not say which one of the men was driving.

The driver’s name will be released upon further investigation and the return of BAC tests.

No information was released on whether or not any of the men were injured; however, a 9-1-1 dispatcher said STAT MedEvac was dispatched.

168398161_4367847453229957_6305163367791681294_n

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS, were also called to the scene.

The roadway reopened Saturday around 7:30 p.m.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.