Police: Impaired Driver Caused Crash That Shut Down Route 66 for Several Hours

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an impaired driver is to blame for the crash that shut down a portion of State Route 66 in Paint Township for several hours on Saturday.

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the accident happened around 2:41 a.m. on State Route 66 just south of Paint Mills Boulevard and involved one vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet C/K 1500, sheared at least one utility pole and crews worked for several hours to restore service.

Clarion-based State Police Trooper Beers said three men – a 20-year-old man from Coudersport, a 19-year-old man from Coudersport, and a 20-year-old man from Huntingdon – were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Tpr. Beers said the driver was arrested for Suspicion of DUI after demonstrating multiple signs of impairment; however, he did not say which one of the men was driving.

The driver’s name will be released upon further investigation and the return of BAC tests.

No information was released on whether or not any of the men were injured; however, a 9-1-1 dispatcher said STAT MedEvac was dispatched.

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS, were also called to the scene.

The roadway reopened Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

