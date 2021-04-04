SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Closed Today, Offers Chili Dogs Monday and Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Chili Dogs as their special on Monday, April 5. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Takeout is always available!
The daily specials are as follows:
Sunday, April 4 – CLOSED for Easter
Tuesday, April 6 – Liver and Onions
Wednesday, April 7 – 4 Piece Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
Thursday, April 8 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan
Friday, April 9 – Fish
Saturday, April 10 – Cooks Choice
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
