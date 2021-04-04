Students Participate in Spring Door Decorating Contest at West Forest Area School

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The West Forest Student Council hosted a Spring Door Decorating Contest for high school students on Thursday, March 25.

First place went to Miss Mazur’s homeroom (pictured above).

Second place to Mrs. Watson’s homeroom (pictured below).

The winning homeroom participants will get a picnic lunch outside.

