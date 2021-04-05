A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.