Area Man Involved in Rollover Crash on State Route 28

Monday, April 5, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aWAYNE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 28.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:57 p.m. on March 13, on State Route 28/66 just south of Calhoon Road in Wayne Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 23-year-old Sarah J. Meade, of Freeport, was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic, traveling south when she failed to negotiate a right curve and went off the right berm. The vehicle then struck an embankment on the front passenger side and rolled over onto the roof.

According to police, Meade and her passenger, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas P. Veronesi, of Seminole, were not injured.

Neither individual was using a seat belt.

Police say Meade and Veronesi fled the scene and were not located on the date of the crash.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Cornman Towing Company.

Meade was cited for careless driving.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on April 2, 2021.


