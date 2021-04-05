Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gayle Mitchell’s Apple Dip

This apple dip is the best of the best, and it’s super easy to make!

Ingredients

8 oz. cream cheese

1/2 cup brown sugar



1/4 cup white sugar1 teaspoon vanilla1 package of toffee chips

Directions

-Simply combine all of the ingredients in a bowl.

~Serve with fresh apple slices and enjoy!

