Deborah Louise Bauer, 66, of Leeper, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

She was born on September 9, 1954, in Titusville, PA, to the late Robert Kirkpatrick and Margaret Leech.

Deborah attended North Clarion School. After high school she was married on November 6, 1971, in Crown to the late Cyril “Butch” Bauer Jr., whom preceded her in death on May 26, 2007.

In her children’s younger years, she was a stay-at-home mom to raise her children. Later in life she enjoyed working at various jobs including working at MacBeth’s, Dew Drop Inn, and Country Fair. Deborah enjoyed gardening, crocheting, her beloved pets, Pittsburgh Steelers games, and a good laugh.

She is also survived by two sons: Robert (Nona) Bauer of Brockway and Michael (Michelle) Bauer of Lucinda; Grandchildren: Mason, Mackenzie, Maria, Marshall, Cody, Chad, Meleana, Logan, Laniee, Nolan, and Aurora; a brother, Robert (Cathy) Kirkpatrick of Leeper.

After her husband’s passing, she found companionship with Jeff Wolbert and they spent many great years together, he survives, along with his children Sara and Jordan, and grandson Dillon.

In addition to her father and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Adam, whom she always held close to her heart.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10:00AM at the Scotch Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor Melissa Krause as officiant. Interment will take place in the Scotch Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Clarion Forest Visiting Nurse Assoc. Inc., 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or The Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA, 16214.

