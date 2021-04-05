 

East Forest Student Makes Bike Rack for School

Monday, April 5, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_6646FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – East Forest School has a new bike rack thanks in part to the effort of a local student.

East Forest Senior Jacob Eddy made the bike rack in his welding class at the Venango Technology Center.

East Forest was awarded a Bridge Builders Grant which was used to fund the project.

Venango Technology Center students made two bike racks, one for in the town of Marienville and one for the East Forest School.


