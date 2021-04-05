Emergency Crews Respond to Fire at Local Sawmill

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a fire that occurred at a sawmill in Richland Township, Venango County, late Sunday afternoon.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, a fire was reported at a sawmill located on Shotgun Club Road around 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, Kennerdell Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department, and President Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Emlenton Area Ambulance and Franklin-based State Police also responded to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 9:00 p.m.

