Samantha Myriam Vera, 32, of West Melbourne, Florida, currently residing in Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday evening, March 29, 2021.

She was born on April 24, 1988, in Miami, Florida; daughter of Felix Vera, Jr. of Florida and Laura Christine Francis Hopper of Mayport.

Sam attended Melbourne High School in Florida. She found her passion in music and loved playing the guitar. Sam was an entertainer to everyone. She was a very bubbly and colorful person who would make friends with anyone and everyone. Sam was a quick wit comedian who stood out in any crowd. All who were blessed to know her will always remember her kindness and stubborn ways.

Sam is survived by her father, Felix; her mother, Laura, and stepfather, Matthew Simpson of Mayport; a daughter, Jocelyn Vera Vanzant of Florida; her boyfriend, Aaron Hull of Butler; her lifelong compadre, Mike Pettis of Florida; an aunt, Stacey Uncapher of Sligo; her cousins, Brittney Lipscomb of Florida and David Lipscomb of Sligo; and the hundreds of people that loved her.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at her mother’s residence, 571 Punxsy Road, Mayport, PA, 16240, on Sam’s birthday, Saturday, April 24, 2021, starting at 2 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.