Spaghetti Benefit Dinner for Men Injured in Steam Eruption Accident Set for April 10 at Shippenville Elk Fire Department

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Spaghetti Benefit Dinner for two local men who were injured in a steam eruption accident is scheduled for April 10.

The dinner is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the Shippenville Elk Twp. Volunteer Fire Department located at 213 Main Street in Shippenville.

The meal will include spaghetti and meatballs, bread, applesauce, a drink, and a dessert.

The event will also include a Chinese auction, a lottery tree, and t-shirt sales.

Both dine-in and take-out meals will be available.

Masks are encouraged.

The cost is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids ages six and under.

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit Shippenville native and local fireman Matt Aaron and Strattanville native Jeff “JD” Dolby who were both injured in a steam eruption accident in March.

