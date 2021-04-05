SPONSORED: Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission to Hold Small Games of Chance Training Sessions
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Understand PA gambling and small games of chance laws by attending one of many upcoming training sessions offered by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Free small games of chance training sessions are scheduled for several upcoming days.
Alcohol Establishments Only
- April 12: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- April 12: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- April 21: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- April 22: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- April 23: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Non-Profits/ Special Occasion Permits Only
- April 15: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- April 16: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- April 19: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- April 20: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- April 21: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Participants only need to attend one training session. Online pre-registration is required; please visit https://forms.gle/w7hB4GyPpoz8U4e16.
The trainer for the sessions is Sargeant Shawn Fischer – PA State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
For more information on this campaign or any of the services offered by Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, contact their office at 814-226-6350 or visit www.aicdac.org.
The local office for Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is located at 1350 East Main Street, Suite 30, Clarion, PA 16214.
