State Police Calls: Man Punched in Face, Two Men Cited for Criminal Mischief

Harassment in Redbank Township

Around 4:16 a.m. on April 2, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on State Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, for a report of harassment between two known individuals.

Police say upon completion of the investigation, it was determined that a 21-year-old Clearfield man struck a known 28-year-old male victim from Mayport in the face with a closed fist.

No injuries were observed.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

Criminal Mischief in Salem Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police cited 18-year-old Jakob Allen Holley and 19-year-old Jacob Eaton Rhoades, both of Emlenton, for summary criminal mischief through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on April 4.

The citations stem from an incident that occurred in Salem Township, Clarion County, on March 28.

