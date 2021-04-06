 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63.


