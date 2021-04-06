AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Pennsylvania; National Demand on the Rise

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices in Western Pennsylvania are two cents cheaper this week at $2.993 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.897 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.099. The average in Jefferson County is $2.891.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.993

Average price during the week of March 29, 2021: $3.010



Average price during the week of April 6, 2020: $2.183

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.990 Altoona

$3.071 Beaver

$3.099 Bradford

$2.891 Brookville

$3.037 Butler

$2.897 Clarion

$2.945 DuBois

$3.063 Erie

$2.921 Greensburg

$3.074 Indiana

$3.070 Jeannette

$2.996 Kittanning

$3.003 Latrobe

$3.091 Meadville

$3.099 Mercer

$2.733 New Castle

$3.077 New Kensington

$3.099 Oil City

$3.029 Pittsburgh

$2.727 Sharon

$2.984 Uniontown

$3.099 Warren

$2.854 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Gasoline demand measured 8.9 million b/d in the Energy Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report, up nearly 4% from the week prior. Because of the jump in demand, gasoline supplies tightened to 230.5 million barrels, the lowest level this year, and state gas prices averages saw major fluctuations. On the week, states saw pump price changes ranging from an increase of 15 cents to a decrease of 3 cents.

Today’s national average is $2.87, which is more expensive on the week (+1 cent), month (+12 cents) and year (+94 cents).

One factor that may help to keep the national gas price average below $3/gallon is the price of crude, which accounts for nearly 60% of the price at the pump. After hitting a 12-month high of $66/barrel last month, crude has been priced mostly at the $60/barrel mark recently. If it stays low, even with demand increasing, it will contribute to fewer pump price jumps.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

