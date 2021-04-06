 

Alan D. Heckathorn

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-8FaDRSdTjhgXXAlan Dale Heckathorn, 67, of Franklin, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Sunday evening, April 4, 2021.

He was born in Oil City on July 11, 1953 to Dorothy (Shaw) Heckathorn and the late Willard C. Heckathorn.

Alan was a 1971 graduate of Cranberry High School. He worked as a contractor for various companies in the construction and building trades industry.

Alan enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, gardening, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy S. Heckathorn of Meadville; his daughter, Jessica Miller and her husband Jake of Franklin; three grandchildren: Mia Heckathorn, Jude Miller, and Lance Miller; and a great-granddaughter, Autumn Heckathorn. Also surviving are two brothers, Bob Heckathorn and his wife Maggie of Murphy, North Carolina, and Jim Heckathorn and his wife Ruth of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; and two nieces, Rebecca Mack and husband Kirby and Christina Vance and husband Will.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, Willard C. Heckathorn, who died May 30, 2017.

Friends will be received Wednesday, April 7, from 2 – 4 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


