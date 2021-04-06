Andrew Edward Reken, 85, of Dayton, PA died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at home.

The son of John and Anna (Ocel) Reken, he was born February 15, 1936 on the family farm in Beyer. He graduated from Marion Center High School and later served in the United States Army.

On June 14, 1958 he married Jean (Vitello) Reken. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Sagamore.

Andy started his own mobile welding business in the back of his truck then formed a partnership with Magas Welding in Commodore, PA rebuilding mining equipment. In 1975 he started his own business, AE Reken Welding and Fabricating in Dayton, PA where he continued manufacturing and rebuilding deep mining equipment for all the surrounding mines. He continued the family business in partnership with his son, Jeffrey and his grandson, Drew. In 1982, he started Dayton Equipment, a farm equipment dealership.

Of all Andy’s life achievements, farming was always his true passion. He planted over 200 acres of corn every year.

Andy is survived by his only son Jeffrey and his wife Suzann, Dayton, his grandson Drew and his wife Taylor, Dayton, and his granddaughter Jennae and fiancé Luke Prest, Columbia Missouri; sister Frances (James) Fye, Sykesville, PA; sister in laws Sally Jo Sallier and Jodi (Barney) Conway, both of Salisbury, MD. He is also survived by his favorite grand dog, Charley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean (2002); three brothers John, Joseph and Michael; five sisters Margaret Mayer, Mary Grindle, Olga Marshall, Ann Patuc, and Pauline Renosky.

As per Andy’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. There will be a private family service. Interment will take place in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, in Yatesboro, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Make a Wish Foundation, 1702 E. Highland Avenue Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016.

An online tribute wall is available at www.carsonboyer.com.

