Blessing of The Riders Event Set for May 1

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – A Blessing of the Riders event is scheduled for May 1 in Sligo Borough.

Blessing of The Riders is an event hosted by Southern Clarion County Ambulance (SCCAS) at the Sligo Ball Field, located on Madison Street in Sligo Borough.

This event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.; it is for motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs.

Pastors and Clergy of many different denominations will be on hand to bless all the vehicles and riders.

Children are welcome to bring their bicycles and get them blessed, as well.

SCCAS will be operating the Eat Stand and selling hot dogs, sloppy joes, fresh-cut fries, and nachos, coffee, hot chocolate, water, and soda. They will also have a limited supply of breakfast sandwiches.

Vendors, crafters, and artisans will be on hand with items for sale. Don’t forget Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are just around the corner.

The event will also have a Chinese Auction with baskets donated by the community, businesses, and on-hand vendors.

Organizations such as The Piney Rail Riders will be set up with information and items for sale.

There may even be a parade!

Pre-registration is not required, and the event is free to attend for the public.

For more information and applications for vendors, please email [email protected] Direct sales reps are being limited to one per company. First come, first serve.

