Brookville Baseball Cruises: Apr. 5 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Jace Miner BrookvilleApril 5 scores and recaps.

Baseball Recaps

Brookville 14, Brockway 3 (5 innings)

Brookville used an 11 hit, nine walk effort to rout Brockway, 14-3 in five innings. Hunter Roney drove in four runs for Brookville, going 1-for-3 with a double and a pair of run-scoring fielder’s choices. Jamison Rhodes also drove in four for the Raiders, going 2-for-2 with a double. Jace Miner went 2-for-2 for Brookville, adding a walk and scoring three runs.

The Raiders scored nine runs in the first three innings to put the game away early. Bay Harper got the win for Brookville, pitching 2 2/3 innings and allowing a lone run. Miner and Taylor Zimitravich also featured on the mound for the Raiders.

Softball Recaps

Brookville vs. Brockway

Recap to come.


