 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

C-L Baseball Scores Four in the Sixth to Defeat Clarion

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 @ 10:04 PM

Posted by Steve Smail

Hayden Callen Clarion-Limestone Christie DatkoSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. – With the game tied at 5-5 through the top of the sixth inning, Clarion-Limestone scored four times in the bottom of the inning to come away with a 9-5 victory over rival Clarion Area on Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.

(Archived Photo by: Christie Datko)

C-L (1-1) pounded out 12 hits for the game, with Bryson Huwar leading the way with three hits and two RBI’s, including a double. Hayden Callen and Nick Aaron each added a pair of hits, with Aaron driving in two runs and Callen one. Jordan Hesdon, Tommy Smith, Ryan Hummell, Brady Fowkes, and Jake Smith all added one hit, with Tommy Smith hitting a triple. Fowkes and Corbin Coulson each drove in a run.

For Clarion Area, Dauntae Girvan collected three hits with two RBI’s, while Cole Slaugenhoup added two hits. Dawson Smail added the other hit with an RBI. Slaugenhoup hit a double while Smail hit a triple.

Hayden Callen worked the first 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win allowing five runs and three earned on six hits. He walked four and struck out four. Tommy Smith pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out two and walking one to pick up the save.

Devon Lauer picked up the loss for Clarion.

Clarion scored a run in the first and two in the second to take a 3-0 lead. C-L answered with a three-run third to tie the game after three.

The Lions added single runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 5-3 lead before Clarion answered with two in the top of the sixth to tie the game 5-5.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.