C-L Baseball Scores Four in the Sixth to Defeat Clarion

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – With the game tied at 5-5 through the top of the sixth inning, Clarion-Limestone scored four times in the bottom of the inning to come away with a 9-5 victory over rival Clarion Area on Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.

(Archived Photo by: Christie Datko)

C-L (1-1) pounded out 12 hits for the game, with Bryson Huwar leading the way with three hits and two RBI’s, including a double. Hayden Callen and Nick Aaron each added a pair of hits, with Aaron driving in two runs and Callen one. Jordan Hesdon, Tommy Smith, Ryan Hummell, Brady Fowkes, and Jake Smith all added one hit, with Tommy Smith hitting a triple. Fowkes and Corbin Coulson each drove in a run.

For Clarion Area, Dauntae Girvan collected three hits with two RBI’s, while Cole Slaugenhoup added two hits. Dawson Smail added the other hit with an RBI. Slaugenhoup hit a double while Smail hit a triple.

Hayden Callen worked the first 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win allowing five runs and three earned on six hits. He walked four and struck out four. Tommy Smith pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out two and walking one to pick up the save.

Devon Lauer picked up the loss for Clarion.

Clarion scored a run in the first and two in the second to take a 3-0 lead. C-L answered with a three-run third to tie the game after three.

The Lions added single runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 5-3 lead before Clarion answered with two in the top of the sixth to tie the game 5-5.

