Clarion University Softball: Carissa Giordano Lands PSAC West Athlete of the Week Honors

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Fresh off a home doubleheader sweep and part of the team’s best start in recent memory, Carissa Giordano earned PSAC West Athlete of the Week honors for April 5.

Giordano used her talents in the leadoff spot to set the table for a pair of Golden Eagle victories against Pitt-Johnstown, Clarion’s first divisional doubleheader sweep since the 2014 season. She reached based in six of her eight plate appearances against the Mountain Cats, including a perfect 5-for-5 mark in the nightcap, scoring four runs and stealing four bases over the course of the day. She scored the Golden Eagles’ first run of the game in game one, sprinting down the line on a grounder to third base and beating the throw home. Giordano scored the first run of game two as well, perfectly executing a double steal to take home and tie the game at 1-1. Over the course of that second game, she went 2-for-2 at the dish while also drawing three walks and stealing three bases, improving to 12-for-12 in the latter for the season.

Through 16 games, Giordano ranks fourth on the Golden Eagles with a .351 batting average, but leads the team in on-base percentage (.510), walks drawn (10), stolen bases (12), and hit by pitches (3). She is also tied with Brooke Cline for the team lead with 17 runs scored, with the duo tied for 11th in the PSAC in the category. Giordano is one of only four players in the PSAC, and one of only two in the PSAC West division, to steal 10 or more bases this year without being caught.

Clarion will be back in action with a slew of conference games this week, including home doubleheaders against Slippery Rock and Gannon on April 7 and 9, respectively.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.

