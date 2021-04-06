Doris L. Wheeling

Doris Lucille Wheeling (Brooks) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

She was born August 5, 1929, in Franklin, PA where she met and married her late husband Richard L. Wheeling Sr., also of Franklin. Doris moved to Massachusetts in 1971 with her late husband and three youngest children to start their business, Energy Machinery Inc. of Rockland, MA, and to raise their family.

Doris loved to travel, and she and Dick spent years traveling all over the United States, with Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Lake George being favorite destinations. The early years of their marriage were spent taking the kids on family vacations to Disney World, Disney Land, Graceland, and others. Doris enjoyed entertaining in her home, and Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas dinners at Grammy’s house will never be topped or forgotten.

Doris worked at Energy Machinery from the time the business was started in 1971, until 2017 when she retired. She did everything from keeping the books, answering phones and taking clients out on the town with her husband. She was a tireless worker, and had unmatched fashion sense, as Doris enjoyed dressing up for any occasion.

Doris is survived by her 4 children and their spouses; Sherry and Joe Griswold of Franklin, PA, Richard Jr. and Kathy Wheeling of Plymouth, MA, Cindy and Patrick Capello of Hanover, MA, and Jennifer and Thomas King of Hanson, MA, along with grandchildren; Chris Griswold, Jessica Covell, Richard Wheeling III, Zak Wheeling, Cody Wheeling, Brook Capello, Patrick Capello Jr., Casey Cavanaugh, Taylor King and Michael King, plus 5 great-grandchildren; Grayson Covell, Jake and Jenna Wheeling and Peggy and Phoebe Capello. Doris was preceded in death by her daughter in law Connie Wheeling.

A private funeral service was be held in South Weymouth, Massachusetts. Burial in Hanover Center Cemetery, Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Doris to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.keohane.com.

