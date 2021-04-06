Featured Local Job: Full and Part-Time Support Professionals

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person that wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities?

Are you someone ready to try something new, something rewarding, and venture into a new career where you would be making a difference in someone’s life?

If so, we welcome you to apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties. Now hiring Direct Support Professionals, both full and part-time positions available.

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage of $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full time employees.

Paid leave after probationary period.

Great mileage reimbursement.

Overtime available.

The opportunity to make a difference!

A qualified applicant must have the following:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Acceptable clearances and drug screening.

Must be 21 years of age or older.

Must possess a valid Driver’s License and have reliable transportation.

Must be willing to work a variety of shifts.

Computer skills.

Please email your resume to [email protected] and call (814) 226-7033 Ext 304.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.