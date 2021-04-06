Featured Local Job: Weekend Assembler

Beverage-Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

