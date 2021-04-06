Knox Borough Police Seeking Local Man Wanted on Warrant

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — The Knox Borough Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a local man wanted on an arrest warrant.

Police are attempting to locate 24-year-old Trenton Alan Hogue, of Knox.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Hogue through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on March 26:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (four counts)

A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Hogue’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Knox Borough Police Department at 814-797-1100.

