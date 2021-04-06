LifeFlight, STAT MedEvac Dispatched to Paint Township Crash

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – LifeFlight and STAT MedEvac were both dispatched following a crash that occurred in Paint Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a crash in the area of Airport Road in Paint Township around 1:43 p.m.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, LifeFlight, and STAT MedEvac were dispatched to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 2:45 p.m.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

