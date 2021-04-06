 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

LifeFlight, STAT MedEvac Dispatched to Paint Township Crash

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 @ 02:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

BE878B0D-832E-4C2B-94D0-34B536458B39PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – LifeFlight and STAT MedEvac were both dispatched following a crash that occurred in Paint Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a crash in the area of Airport Road in Paint Township around 1:43 p.m.

Photo by Isaiah Dunham

Photo by Isaiah Dunham

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, LifeFlight, and STAT MedEvac were dispatched to the scene.

719A45EC-A650-413C-9E6C-4CFBA611BC30

Clarion-based State Police also responded to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 2:45 p.m.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

8BC45138-AC09-4F07-AFA3-CB97AE74D9A6


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

