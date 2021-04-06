PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Roadway Widening Project on PA 68 Dolby Street to Trout Run

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the PA 68 Dolby Street to Trout Run Project in Clarion County.

The purpose of the project is to increase mobility, accessibility, and safety for pedestrians and motorists.

This project involves the widening and realignment of PA 68 including the addition of a middle turn lane the entire length of the project limits and the replacement of the bridge that carries PA 68 over Trout Run in Clarion and Monroe Townships, Clarion County. Additional work to be completed will include guide rail updates, drainage improvements and utility relocations.

Traffic will be maintained during construction except during short-term flagging operations and potential short-term night/weekend detours. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.

The presentation will be available for viewing and feedback April 12 to April 30, 2021. A comment form is available on the project page which allows you to communicate your comments and concerns regarding the project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. The purpose of the plans display for this project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, click the Clarion County box, and then choose PA 68 Dolby Street to Trout Run Project tile.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Project Manager, Kurt Kretchman at 724-357-4804, [email protected]

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in, a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

