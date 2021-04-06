 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales Presents Carmate 8×16 Landscape Equipment Trailer

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-QTQj3bpHLq8Mn2qBCheck out this Carmate 8×16 Landscape Equipment Trailer, Presented by J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales.

This trailer has many standard features including:

– 9990# GVWR (2 6000# Axles)
– Dexter Spring Axles w/ EZ Lube Hubs

– 5000# Tongue Jack
– 80” Deck Width
– 2 5/16” Coupler
– Self-Adjusting Electric Brakes
– 1 ½” Treated Plank Deck
– Spring Assisted Mesh Gate Ramp (3500# Capacity)
– LED LIGHTING (LIFETIME WARRANTY)
– 5 YEAR WORKMANSHIP WARRANTY
– 5 YEAR AXLE WARRANTY
– 95% AMERICAN MADE PRODUCT
– CARMATE SATISFACTION GUARANTEED

Mention this article to receive 10% off! THAT’S OVER $600 OFF RETAIL!

Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

Visit J&J Feeds and Needs at one of their two locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.