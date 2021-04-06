Two People Injured in I-80 Rollover Crash in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were injured in a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 westbound in Richland Township early this morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, on I-80 westbound in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 42-year-old Juan C. Hinojosa, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was operating a 2010 Subaru Legacy traveling west when he under-compensated a right curve and went off the left side of the roadway.

According to police, the vehicle then went back onto the roadway, slid across both lanes of travel, and went off the right side of the road, where it struck an embankment, overturned, and came to a final rest on its roof on the right shoulder, facing east.

Hinojosa suffered suspected minor injuries, and his passenger, 27-year-old Deloris Romos, of West Orange, New Jersey, suffered injuries of unknown severity.

Both individuals were using seat belts.

They were transported to Grove City Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department and Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

Hinojosa was cited for careless driving.

