Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Chicken Tenders

Surprise your kids with these tasty tenders!

Ingredients

1 large egg (or 1/3 cup egg substitute)

1 tablespoon prepared mustard



1 garlic clove, minced3/4 cup dry bread crumbs2 teaspoons dried basil1 teaspoon paprika1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 pound chicken tenderloins

Step 1: Prep the breading

-First, preheat your oven to 400°F.

-Then, in a shallow bowl or pan, combine the egg, mustard, and minced garlic with a whisk. In another shallow bowl or pan, mix the bread crumbs, basil, paprika, salt, and pepper.

Step 2: Dredge the chicken

-Give your chicken tenders a good pat with some paper towels. Drying the tenders will help the breading stick and prevent it from getting soggy, so make sure you get the tenders as dry as you can.

-Next, use a pair of tongs to dip a chicken tender fully in the egg mixture, shake off excess, and coat in the bread crumbs. While the tender is in the bread crumbs, use the tongs to gently press the crumbs into the chicken. This will again help the breading stick and ensure it’s even over the whole tender.

-Transfer the tender to a cooking spray-coated baking sheet and repeat with the other pieces of chicken.

Step 3: Bake the tenders

-After all of the chicken tenders have been breaded, bake them in your preheated oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink and has reached 165°F.

Step 4: Cool and eat

-When your tenders are done, remove them from the oven and allow them to cool for a few minutes either on the baking sheet or on a wire cooling rack.

-Once they’ve cooled enough to touch, serve your easy chicken tenders with your favorite sauces and sides.

