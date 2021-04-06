Primary Preview: Zerfoss to Run Unopposed for Clarion County Sheriff

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Shawn Zerfoss, a longtime Clarion Borough Police Officer, will be the lone name on the Republican ballot for Clarion County Sheriff in May’s Primary Election.

Zerfoss announced his candidacy for Sheriff in January.

Born and raised in Clarion, Zerfoss attended Clarion University for his undergraduate degree and later Slippery Rock University where he obtained a master’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Appreciative of his hometown roots, Zerfoss decided a career in Clarion best suited him.

For the last 29 years, Zerfoss has worked as a police officer with the Clarion Borough Police Department.

“I have learned a lot in my career and one of the most important lessons is how to treat others. How you treat people will determine your community support,” Zerfoss said in his release. “I have always done my best to treat others with respect and dignity, even during the worst of times.”

“My years in law enforcement have provided me the knowledge necessary to serve as sheriff. My dedication to Clarion County and my commitment to the community I serve demonstrate my resolve. When I encounter a problem I work to find the solution that best serves everyone involved, not a quick fix.”

While Zerfoss will be the only name on his party’s ballot, both democrats and republicans will have the opportunity to write in a candidate in the May 18 Primary Election.

Current Sheriff Rex Munsee announced his retirement in early March with plans to work as a private investigator. Munsee is currently serving his third term as Clarion County Sheriff.

