Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to [email protected] or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Beverage-Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Full and Part-Time Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person that wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities?

Are you someone ready to try something new, something rewarding, and venture into a new career where you would be making a difference in someone’s life?

If so, we welcome you to apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties. Now hiring Direct Support Professionals, both full and part-time positions available.

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage of $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full time employees.

Paid leave after probationary period.

Great mileage reimbursement.

Overtime available.

The opportunity to make a difference!

A qualified applicant must have the following:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Acceptable clearances and drug screening.

Must be 21 years of age or older.

Must possess a valid Driver’s License and have reliable transportation.

Must be willing to work a variety of shifts.

Computer skills.

Please email your resume to [email protected] and call (814) 226-7033 Ext 304.

Beverage-Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive a 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

CBF Contracting Hiring for Multiple Positions

CBF Contracting Inc.

CBF Contracting Inc. is currently looking for dedicated individuals to fill the following positions.

Laborer

Skilled Carpenter

Roofing Manager

Estimator

Project Manager

Competitive wages, healthcare, and 401K are offered.

Individuals must apply in person. CBF Contracting Inc is located at 13844 Rt 68 in Sligo. Pa.

Retail and Commercial Parts Sales Pro

Weaver Auto Parts

Weaver Auto Parts in Shippenville is looking to hire a Retail and Commercial Parts Sales Professional.

The Commercial Parts Professional Counter Sales is an advanced level sales position capable of providing expert customer care to professional customers. The position is responsible for profitable growth of the professional business by building lasting relationships with timely automotive solutions and parts. The role has expert knowledge of automotive systems and part knowledge. The role has the ability to source from numerous places including special order, FDO, second source, etc. The role has the ability to direct drivers to ensure safe, timely, and accurate delivery. The position is part-time but can roll into full-time.

Primary Responsibilities

Create, build and maintain professional customer relationships

Ability to achieve profitable sales and margins

Achieve personal and store sales goals and service objectives

Dispatch drivers ensuring delivery standards are achieved

Build and maintain a network of second source suppliers

Secondary Responsibilities

Maintain core bank and commercial returns

Maintain commercial credit accounts

Success Factors

High customer retention

Ability to locate and stock parts

Safety knowledge and skills

Operating inventory systems and store equipment

Parts and automotive system knowledge skills

Operating POS and parts lookup systems

ASE P2 certified or ASE ready equivalent/knowledge at min.

Ability to source from numerous places including special order, FDO, second source, etc.

Ability to multi-task and remain organized

Effective communication, listening, and problem-solving skills

Essential Job Skills Necessary for Success as a Retail and Commercial Parts Pro

Working knowledge of automotive systems, and diagnostic ability to include: Ignition, internal engine, suspension, brakes, electronic, exhaust, etc.

The ability to communicate effectively and build strong relationships with customers, peers, and management

Ability to read and interpret documents such as P&L, operating and maintenance instructions, parts catalogs, and procedure manuals

Use basic math accurately: add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals

Strong organizational skills

Understand commercial profitability concepts, including knowledge of competition, market opportunities, and customer prioritization.

Ability to work an assortment of days, evenings, and weekends/ (Saturday) as needed

Prior Experience that Sets a Retail and Commercial Parts Pro up for Success

A minimum of 3 years of prior automotive parts experience preferred

Proven sales ability with past experience in fulfillment of customer transactions

Education

High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations

ASE certification preferred, but not required

Physical Demands

The physical demands and work environment described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job, with or without reasonable accommodation. While performing the duties of this job, the employee will predominantly be walking or standing. The employee is required to be able to talk and hear, and use hands and fingers to handle or feel; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

Apply with-in store

Competitive Wages, Paid time off, Holiday pay, retirement plans, Store discounts

Panel Assembly and Wiring

Pioneer Electric

Pioneer Electric has a full-time panel assembly and wiring position available immediately.

The job requirements include:

Preparing control harnesses

Assemble components and complete wiring per drawings

Assemble fabricated metal parts and prepare for shipping

The successful candidate must work well with small hand and power tools.

Competitive wage and benefit package offered.

Please send resume to Pioneer Electric Supply P.O. Box 348 Franklin, PA 16323 or email at [email protected]

Custodial/Maintenance Position

Redbank Valley School District

Redbank Valley School District is accepting applications for an 8-hour, 12-month custodial/maintenance position.

Starting wage is $12.00/hour.

Applicants must have skills and abilities to perform minor and general maintenance.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest, resume, and current clearances to Dr. John Mastillo, Superintendent, Redbank Valley School District, 920 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Questions can be addressed via email at [email protected]

Applications accepted until positions are filled.

E.O.E.

Summer Positions at Kalyumet

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins and Kalyumet Fore Fun

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins and Kalyumet Fore Fun are now hiring for Summer positions.

To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email [email protected] to request an application or to set-up an in-person or Zoom interview.

Positions are available in the following areas:

Grounds and Maintenance

Mini-Golf and Snack Bar Attendant

Housekeeping

Lifeguard

Reservations

They offer a competitive hourly rate.

Home Health/Hospice Aide

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide.

Their home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Reliable transportation a must

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; plus rotating evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Full-time employees are eligible for health, dental, vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Class A and B CDL Drivers

DTA

DTA has an immediate need for Class A and B CDL Drivers.

DTA is the leading supplier of bulk transportation solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential projects throughout western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. They move freight for power generation, heavy highway, steel, oil and gas, commercial construction, and other industries with dedicated or spot service.

Their experienced staff works with each customer to secure the smartest transportation solutions for each assignment. A modern fleet of Peterbilt tri-axles and tractors, combined with an array of trailers, provides reliable and flexible hauling services.

Strategically located near Route I-80 and I-79 in Kennerdell, PA, DTA has quick access to many different opportunities.

Requirements:

Valid CDL

Clean MVR

Stable Work History

At Least 25 Years of Age

Minimum 2 of Years Driving Experience

Benefits Include:

Respectful Treatment

Newer Equipment

Good Weekly Pay

Home Every Night

Paid Vacation Time

Affordable Benefit Package

Generous 401k w/ company match

Safety Awards

For more information, please call Human Resources at (724) 368-8040 or at http://www.dtalp.com/careers/.





Case Manager – Life Skills Coach Community-Based Care Manager

County of Venango

The County of Venango is hiring for the position of Case Manager – Life Skills Coach Community-Based Care Manager.

This position is a non-bargaining unit position.

It is a full-Time, position at 80 hours per pay.

For more information, see the full post here.

Bartender and Waitress

Vince’s Tavern

Vince’s Tavern is looking for bartenders and waitresses to work days, nights, and weekends.

Stop in at the tavern located at 31729 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233 or message them on Facebook for more information.

Service Coordinator II

County of Venango

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for our Children & Youth Services Ongoing Unit.

We provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and other retention bonuses upon eligibility.

Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($12.77/hr.) for applicants who do not meet the SC II qualifications.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA; 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, Mon.-Fri. No appointment necessary. Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 03/26/21 at 4:00 p.m.. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Coal Dump Truck Drivers and Log Truck Drivers

Marc A. Sallack Inc.

– Applicants must have a CDL with no restrictions.

– Applicants must be able operate a tri-axle dump with a manual transmission.

– Applicants need to have a clean driving record and be able to pass a background check.

– Experience is preferred.

– All applicants need to be at least 23 years old.

– Applicants need to be located within a 45 minute drive of Punxsutawney.

All interested applicants should call Marc A. Sallack Inc. at 814-952-8991 or email them at [email protected] and leave a brief message stating applicant’s name, driving experience, and phone number.

Administrator on Duty

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest is hiring an Administrator on Duty in a fast-paced environment with active engagement with all levels of leadership.

Job ID: 463472148

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Flex

Hours: 12 Hour Shifts / Rotating Day & Night

Shift: Rotating

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Nursing Administration

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $28.99 to $47.72 / hour

The Administrator on Duty (AOD) is accountable for proactively coordinating the activities of admission, discharge /transfer of patients thereby supporting throughput in the facility. The AOD provides an interim leadership including but not limited to crisis management intervention as a representative of hospital administration & channels pertinent patient/employee/department information to appropriate internal and external sources.

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates interest in the development of others and positively impacts the lives of patients/families, peers, and members of the healthcare team through mentoring, education, and knowledge sharing.

Actively participates in the role of preceptor for student nurses, nurse interns, graduate and experienced nurses and assists with the development of new preceptors in their role.

Seeks opportunities to share expertise with other members of the healthcare team within and beyond the clinical unit/department.

Demonstrates good judgment and analytical ability to oversee and coordinate patient placement through facilitation of the Admission/Discharge/Transfer (ADT) process and collaborate with the physician and health care team.

Uses critical thinking skills to effectively advise and direct health care providers in their delivery of patient care while maximizing the efficient use of resources.

Identifies problems impacting effective hospital function and initiate corrective action independently and/or through contact with appropriate administrative persons including Risk Management, Legal Services, Patient Relations, Administrator, and/or the appropriate department director.

Monitors and assists in maintaining a physical environment that supports patient, personnel, visitor safety; patient/family comfort; and staff efficiency.

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement including but not limited to capacity management: identifies research issues or articles related to improving patient throughput, discusses opportunities for quality improvement and actively pursues opportunities for change.

Coaches colleagues on cultural diversity and addresses workplace horizontal violence and impairment.

Develops and maintains productive working relationships internally and externally by building teams and relationships through mentoring and modeling uplifting and positive communication.

Demonstrates accountability to self and others for safe work hours, time management and healthy lifestyles.

Extends trust by acknowledging the contributions of others; listens first, creates transparency in communications, confronts reality, and clarifies expectations.

Serves as a leader supporting hospital administration by identifying and resolving patient and staff focused opportunities for improvement Involves staff and key stakeholders to achieve optimal patient experience and efficient hospital throughput.

Uses appropriate interpersonal styles and techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans; modifying one’s own behavior to accommodate tasks, situations and individuals involved.

Supports staff during times of difficult transitions.

Demonstrates ability to influence the external environment through participation in professional and advocacy organizations.

Qualifications:

BSN required

CNL/MSN preferred

Minimum of 3 years progressive leadership experience with relevant clinical experience preferred.

Must maintain a solid/strong performer rating on annual performance review.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

ACLS preferred.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Registered Nurse (RN)

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

Total Rewards

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life; because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

Our Values

At UPMC, we’re driven by shared values that guide our work and keep us accountable to one another. Our Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join us? Apply today.

To apply, visit this link: https://careers.upmc.com/jobs/6050813-administrator-on-duty

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct

Skilled Laborer/ Equipment Operator

Nick Corcetti Contracting and Excavating

Nick Corcetti Contracting and Excavating is looking for a skilled laborer/equipment operator.

Pay based on experience.

Health Insurance is available.

CDL license preferred but not required.

Must have a clean driving record.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

Please send your resume to [email protected]

Director of Operations, EMT’s and Paramedics

Knox Ambulance Service

Knox Ambulance has immediate openings for a Director of Operations, EMT’s and Paramedics.

Please submit resume and letter of interest to:

Knox Area Ambulance Co. Inc.

P.O Box 363

Knox, Pa 16232-0636

General Plant Laborer

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is currently looking to fill an opening for a General Plant Laborer in their Oil City/ Reno facility.

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team is the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube-forming mill. Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment, and ensuring the quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks.

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor.

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range.

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout the manufacturing process.

Most jobs are fast-paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential.

HOURS: Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week, and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Webco’s benefit package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

Qualifications

PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Math skills must include the ability to do decimals, fractions and averages. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. Regular attendance at work is an essential job function. Education: High school education or equivalent is preferred. Experience: Previous manufacturing experience preferred. Equipment: After training, must be able to operate a variety of industrial machines safely and efficiently.

Click Here to Apply – https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=25792&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

Barnett Township of Forest County Will be Accepting Sealed Bids

Barnett Township, Forest County

Public notice: Barnett Township Supervisors of Forest County will be accepting sealed bids from March 18 – April 5, 2021 at 4:00pm.

The purpose of this bid is for replacement of the Township garage roof.

The Township building is located at 2301 Belltown Rd. Clarington, PA.

To schedule an appointment, please contact John Marino at 412-817-7919 or Adam Eck at 814-227-5488.

The successful bidder must show certificates of Insurance for liability, workers compensation, and proof of contractor number.

Barnett Township Supervisors reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Licensed Counselor

Counseling Connections LLC

Counseling Connections is now accepting applications for a full-time licensed counselor or social worker to join the practice.

Full-Time Mental Health Counselor

Looking for a positive change of pace?

At Counseling Connections, their #1 priority is providing a quality service to individuals, families, and the community to enhance overall wellness. Taking care of their employees is an integral part of that process. If you are looking for a positive change of pace and are committed to personal and professional wellness, they would love to hear from you!

The successful candidate will be available to provide therapeutic services both in person and via telehealth.

Competitive wages for clinical hours range from $45-$65 an hour with additional compensation for non-clinical hours.

Benefits include opportunities for paid professional development, flexible hours, and a collaborative team environment.

Effective time management, organization, and communication skills required.

Please submit resume and letter of interest to Jessica Eisenman at [email protected]

Franklin Bank Branch Manager

Clarion County Community Bank

Due to a pending retirement, Clarion County Community Bank is seeking a member for its leadership team.

You will utilize your sales, banking, lending, and management experience to be an instrumental part of the Bank’s team. The Branch Manager will oversee the operations and sales functions of the Franklin branch while delivering superior customer service.

Expectations and Functions

Representing the bank with integrity and professionalism

Maintain knowledge and understanding of banking rules, regulations, laws, and all bank policies and procedures

Responsible for scheduling, training, and assigning work to branch personnel

Meet with branch staff about sales efforts, communicate changes, resolve issues, and review goals

Assist customers with personal, home, and business loans

Assist customers with deposit accounts

Maintain a working knowledge of all electronic, internet, and mobile banking products

Make regular business development calls to prospective and existing clients

Represent the bank at functions and meetings, may involve evenings and weekends

Proficiencies and Experience

Excellent written and oral communication skills, interpersonal skills, good time-management skills, and strong attention to detail

Ability to maintain confidentiality or sensitive information

At least five (5) years of progressively responsible experience with a financial organization

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and salary expectations to Mr. James L Kifer, CEO, 333 W Main St., Clarion PA 16214, or [email protected] Equal Opportunity Employer

Full-Time Mechanic

Snyder’s Auto Body

A well-established Auto repair shop in Tylersburg Pennsylvania is looking for a full-time Mechanic.

Snyder’s Auto Body has been serving the surrounding communities since 1979. A few of our specialties include:

Gold Class I-Car

ASE Certified

Direct Repair for numerous Insurance Companies

Paint less Dent Repair

Guaranteed Paint Match

Alignments

Full-Service Mechanical

Towing

Automotive Glass Replacement

They offer an awesome benefit package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday thru Friday Work Schedule

Holiday and Vacation Pay

Paid Employee Health Insurance with Prescription Plan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement Plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.

Multiple Openings for Expanding Restaurant

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ

JOIN THE LEADER IN BBQ… DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is expanding and opening a new location in DuBois.

They are looking to hire a 1) Pitmaster/general maintenance, 5-6) customer service representatives, and an operations manager.

Meat Cutting, Restaurant Experience, and Catering experience appreciated but they will train the right person.

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is also hiring a 1) Pitmaster/general maintenance, 2-3) customer service representatives for the Lucinda location.

To be on the DB’s Team, you will need a positive attitude, dress appropriately, be dedicated and responsible, have a strong work ethic, and are willing to work evenings, various shifts, and weekends.

Be ready to enjoy your job, learn a skill, and become a team member of a nationally recognized BBQ company.

Send letters of interest and resumes to Douglas Bauer at [email protected]

Or Mail to:

Doug Bauer

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ

P.O. Box 12

Lucinda, PA 16235

Attn: Bedrock (for DuBois location)

or

Attn: The Shack (for Lucinda location)

Please include the above information to signify your desired location.

Case Manager

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

Full-time Case Manager position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Clarion Office.

This position is responsible for case coordination services, level of care assessments, referrals to treatment, monitoring progress, developing service plans with individuals, and advocacy.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree required in Chemical Dependency, Sociology, Social Welfare, Psychology, Nursing, or a related field; and one-year experience performing counseling or case management work in alcohol or other drug treatment setting.

Candidate must have or be able to obtain Act 33, 34, and fingerprint clearances.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, three references, and salary requirements to:

[email protected]

or

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc.,

P.O. Box 238

10829 U.S. Route 422

Shelocta, PA 15774

Attn: Mandy Cochran, Case Management Supervisor

Service Coordinator III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Service Coordinator III ($15.80/hr.) position.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. They provide $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment is necessary.

Successful candidates will work with them upon conditional offer to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 03/22/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

A LPN, RN or CNA is needed at Brooks Medical Arts, Inc., a busy family practice group.

They are looking for an individual who is interested in becoming a part of their fill-in float pool of nurses to basically fill in for vacations and/or sick time in all three of our offices located in Clarion, Leeper, and Fryburg, PA.

If interested please email your resume to [email protected], fax it to 814-226-4051, or drop it off at their office at 180 Greenville Avenue, Clarion, PA.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Marienville:

Job Description:

Lumber Handler(s) needed in Marienville 1st 5 a.m. -3 p.m. (4 10’s) and 2nd shift 3pm to 1:30am (4 10’s)

Temp to perm 90 days for qualified candidates.

1st and 2nd Shift $10.75/hr

Duties:

Sort, Count & Package material

Follow safety protocol

Maintain clean work space

Must have steel toes, a positive attitude, and pass pre-employment screening.

Send resumes to [email protected]

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Titusville:

Job Description:

Production Slabber needed on 3rd shift (midnight to 8 a.m. Paid 30 min lunch)

$10/hr (wage increase at 6 months)

Potential for temp to perm.

Duties:

Pull material from slab

Package material

Label package for shipping

Must have steel toes, a valid PA Driver’s License, and pass a pre-employment screening.

Send resumes to [email protected]

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Oil City:

Job Description:

Grinding and Sandblasting 1st shift $10/hr

Duties:

Grind as needed

Sandblast as needed

Maintain safe, clean work space

Must have steel toes

Endeavor:

Lumber Handlers – Train on 1st, move to 2nd.

6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. training, then 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. M-TH

Monday – Thursday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

$10.75/hr Paid Weekly

Duties:

Oversee Boiler Ops

Maintain clean and safe work area

Lumber sorting and stacking

MUST HAVE:

steel toe boots

pass pre-employment screening

Send resumes to [email protected]

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Multiple Positions Available at Cousin Basils

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Cousin Basils offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828, the restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]

Multiple Positions at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]

Skilled Carpenter

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc.

Immediate opening for a lead skilled carpenter to perform service in the manufactured housing industry.

Travel a must

Clean driving record required

We provide company truck, hotel and daily per-diem

This position is ONLY for qualified candidates. A sign-on bonus is available.

For more information regarding job qualifications and duties contact Eric Kerr.

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. – 814-319-8036

Multiple Positions at Hager Paving

Hager Paving

Hager Paving, Inc. is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

– PAVING CREW LABORERS Full-time, seasonal position. Experience preferred, but not required.

– ASPHALT SEALCOATING TECHNICIAN Seasonal position, approximately May through September; applicant must be flexible with hours and the days worked, as weather permits.

Hager Paving, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants interested in full-time seasonal work must be team-oriented, hardworking, and a self-motivated individual.

Hager Paving, Inc. maintains a drug-free workplace, and all job offers are contingent on passing a pre-employment drug screening. As a condition of employment, prospective employees agree to a criminal background check and driving record check.

You can fill out our Application for Employment online at www.hagerpaving.com. To apply in person, contact Breanne at 814-764-5080 Ext. 107.

HAGER PAVING, INC. 191 9th Street, Strattanville, PA 16258

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for new full-time and part-time Corrections Officers.

Applicants must be a resident of Pennsylvania and possess a valid PA Driver’s License and have obtained their high school diploma or GED. No experience is necessary and all training will be provided on the job and through attendance at the Corrections Academy.

Full-time positions include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance at no cost to the employee. Many additional benefits are available, including two weeks of paid vacation following the completion of one year of service in addition to multiple paid holidays and paid sick leave at the completion of the probation period.

Applications may be obtained by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Friday, March 19th, 2021 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V

Multiple Positions at Roser Technologies, Inc

Roser Technologies, Inc

Local Service and Manufacturing Facility is seeking to fill numerous full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville PA.

Qualified Applicant must be mechanically inclined and efficient with common tools/machinery. Applicant must possess strong reasoning ability as well as judgement, planning, and organizational skills. All positions require full range of motion and ability to stand and occasionally lift/move 50lbs. Applicant must be able to follow work instructions, company procedures, and blueprints/diagrams.

Punctuality and Dependability a must – 5 days per week – 8 hours per day & overtime when required. Position requires open communication with supervisors, co-workers and management. Specific vision abilities require close, distance and color vision, peripheral and depth perception.

The following full time positions are available at this time:

Assembly/General Labor, all shifts – Mechanical work experience preferred. Applicants must be proficient with common tools and equipment.

CNC Machinist, all shifts – Minimum 3 years machining experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring machinists for lathes, horizontal boring mills, and vertical boring mills.

Welder, all shifts – Minimum 3 years welding experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring welders for sub-arc overlay process as well as general welding, cutting, and fabrication.

Quality Inspector, swing shift/on-call – Minimum 3 years inspection experience or relevant training/education. Applicants must possess ability to use common inspection equipment including micrometers, calipers, and bore gauges. Preferred applicants will be familiar with ISO 9001:2015 quality system requirements as well as Ultrasonic Inspection.

Competitive compensation based on experience/qualifications including Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance as well as 401K.

Interested applicants can submit a resume or request an application at [email protected]

Clerical Position

Calibration Services, Inc

Calibration Services, Inc, of Emlenton, is now hiring for a Clerical position within their detail oriented calibration laboratory.

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Excel required, QuickBooks knowledge a plus.

Full-time Monday through Friday.

Paid holidays, vacation, and sick time. Health, dental, life, and vision insurance paid for employee. AFLAC and 401(k) plan with employer match.

Send resume to [email protected] or fax to 724-867-1346.

Clinical Supervisors, Youth Mentors, Teachers

Taylor Diversion Programs

Taylor Diversion Programs, Tionesta, PA has immediate opening for Clinical Supervisors, Youth Mentors, and Teachers.

CLINICAL SUPERVISORS:

Taylor Diversion Programs, (TDP), a residential independent living program for at-risk youth ages 14-21 and located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking experienced Clinical Supervisors to assist in the management of the therapeutic health services offered to youth and families enrolled in their program. As an integral part of TDP’s Clinical program, this leadership position requires the successful candidate to be in alignment with the responsibilities and duties listed below:

Responsibilities and Duties:

Psychological Services – The successful candidate will:

Complete internal psychological assessments

Assist in the administration, scoring, and interpretation of protective and objective psychological tests

Provide individual therapy in accordance with agreed upon treatment plans or on an emergent basis

Provide group therapy

Participate as a member of the clinical treatment team in recommending appropriate counseling strategies based on psychological assessments

Oversee the clinical aspects of youth enrolled in the program

Prepare reports

Case Management – The successful candidate will:

Maintain contact with outside agencies and families

Complete required paperwork including intake forms, progress notes, treatment plans and discharge summaries

Monitor standards of clinical treatment and make recommendations for improvements

Provide updates to the psychiatric staff

Management Support – The successful candidate will:

Provide staff instructions and training to assist in the management of the therapeutic and behavioral concerns of the youth

Review youth files regularly and on a random basis to ensure optimal youth care

Attend ongoing training programs for continued skill development in current principles of treatment

Serve as an example to staff in exhibiting an effective working relationship with the court system, law enforcement, social services professionals, youth and their parents, guardians, friends and advocates./li>

Assume a leadership role for management.

Assume a supportive interim leadership role in the absence of regular management personnel in the critical decision making process

Education and Experience:

Bachelors/Master’s Degree in a related field

Minimum of three years experience in a related field is preferred – 1 Year Acceptable

Required Certifications/ Clearances:

PA ACT 33 and 34 clearances

First Aid/CPR training

Fingerprinting clearance

Safe Crisis Management training

Salary and Benefits: Negotiable

Please send Resume to: [email protected]

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

Daytime or Overnight: Taylor Diversion Programs (TDP) in Tionesta, PA is seeking adult “mentors” for their residential independent living program which they operate for adjudicated, at-risk youth, ages 14-21.

Located in Tionesta, PA, an employee in this environment is a caring, responsible individual who serves as a trusted guide to all youth enrolled in the program.

A mentor builds positive relationships with each youth; he/she ensures that youth develop important academic, as well as independent living skills; he/she provides new learning opportunities and a wide array of resources that inspire youth to make positive life choices, stay in school and graduate with a plan for pursuing a career and/or post-secondary education.

The typical work schedule would be 5 days/week.

Full-time mentors earn $12.00/hour and a health benefit. Must have minimum High School Diploma/GED to apply.

Please send Resume to: [email protected]

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

TEACHERS:

TDP’s Lighthouse Island Academy (LIA), a private academic school located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking exemplary, experienced PA certified teachers in the following areas: Mathematics and Special Edjucation (Grades 9-12).

Operated by Taylor Diversion Programs, LIA seeks positive, knowledgeable teachers who will inspire student learning, provide guidance for their success in academics, and support their interpersonal and daily living skills. LIA, located along the beautiful Allegheny River, incorporates a nature-based curriculum, along with core competencies to complete an enriched, individualized learning experience for all students.

If you are looking for a “thinking out of the box,” teaching position, coupled with nature, small classes, excellent colleagues, and great students, you have found your “dream” job! While not required, the successful candidate will have at least 3 years teaching experience.

These are salaried Full-time positions: $36,000.00/year, including a health benefit for the candidate

Job Type: Full-time

Please send Resume to: [email protected]

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

