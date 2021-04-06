Venango County Man Facing Charges for Rape of 12-Year-Old Girl

CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing multiple felony charges for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Patrick Warren Retzer.

The charges stem from an allegation of rape of a child that occurred at a residence in Clintonville Borough, Venango County, in September of 2020.

According to a criminal complaint filed on March 31, 2021, in Judge Kirtland’s office, a known 12-year-old female victim was interviewed at the Venango Human Services Complex in Franklin, around 9:30 a.m. on October 13, 2020, regarding a sexual assault.

The victim stated that Patrick Retzer had touched her genitals under her clothing and also touched her chest at a residence in Clintonville Borough in September of 2020

The complaint notes the victim then became emotional and was unable to complete the interview.

Following the initial interview, the victim indicated her willingness to speak to police about what had occurred.

During a later police interview, the victim stated she had communicated with Retzer in the past over their cell phones via Snapchat and Messenger, according to the complaint.

The victim then indicated that Retzer also raped her, the complaint states.

She told police that Retzer said “not to tell anyone.”

The victim later told one of her friends about the incident, and the friend urged her to tell her mother.

Retzer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 3:45 p.m. on April 1, 2021, on the following charges:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Unable to post $20,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail on April 1.

He was released on April 5 on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 14 in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.