A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.