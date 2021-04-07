 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 61.


