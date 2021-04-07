BHS Clarion Begins Construction

MONROE TWP., Pa. – The former Clarion University Foundation Technology Center, purchased by Butler Health System (BHS) Clarion Hospital last year, is now under construction.

The new facility located at Trinity Point in Clarion, just off Routes 68 and 80 – yet to be officially named – will focus on community health and wellness, with a special focus on Lifestyle Medicine. BHS Clarion will offer community education on nutrition, exercise, chronic disease management, and ways to improve and maintain overall health.

BHS Clarion at Trinity Point will include BHS Women’s Care, which will include full-service OB/GYN services, new state-of-the-art 3D Mammography, bone density (DEXA) testing, women’s ultrasound, and a full array of diagnostics and services for women.

Also included in the project is BHS Cardiovascular Care, bringing world-class heart care to Clarion and the surrounding region. Services will include cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology, and cardiovascular surgery experts. BHS Pulmonary Care and BHS Endocrinology will be present, with additional medical and surgical specialties to be added.

BHS Clarion demonstrates its ongoing commitment to medical education by dedicating an entire floor of the new facility to Family Healthcare of Clarion, BHS Clarion Hospital’s Family Practice Residency Program.

“Medical Education is a strength and organizational priority going forward as we attract and train the next generation’s best and brightest physician talent,” said Michael Hoh, DO, Designated Institutional Official Overseeing Residency & Medical Student Training.

Unique services coming to BHS Clarion at Trinity Point will include a healthy café and educational offerings focused on lifestyle medicine such as live food demonstrations and access to health coaches. Virtual visits with doctors through telemedicine will be available with any doctor and several super-sized exam rooms to allow patients to see multiple providers during a visit in comfort and convenience.

“When Butler Health System acquired Clarion Hospital, we told the hospital board and this community that it deserves the very best care, close to home,” said Ken DeFurio, BHS President & CEO. “We’ve installed a new electronic health record across the system, we’re renovating the Emergency Department, and with this project, we are bringing the very best ambulatory care and specialists to the community. BHS Clarion supports the community, and we deeply appreciate the community’s support of BHS Clarion.”

“We look forward to educating and partnering with our community on their personal journey to health and wellness,” added Steven Davis, BHS Clarion Hospital President.

BHS Clarion at Trinity Point is slated to open late summer of 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.