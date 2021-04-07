Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegan Butter Cauliflower

Welcome to flavor town! Don’t hesitate to serve with rice, naan, and lime wedges for a complete meal!

Ingredients

1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted



1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot2 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon garam masala1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon olive oil1/2 cup chopped onion1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot2 garlic cloves, minced2 teaspoons garam masala2 teaspoons curry powder1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes1 can (13.66 ounces) coconut milk1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantroOptional: hot cooked rice, naan flatbreads and lime wedges

Directions

-Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients; toss to coat. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Broil 3-4 in. from heat until brown and crisp-tender, 12-15 minutes, turning once.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 4-5 minutes. Add ginger, garlic, garam masala, curry powder and if desired, cayenne pepper; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in tomatoes, coconut milk, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, until thickened, 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cauliflower; sprinkle with cilantro. If desired, serve with rice, naan, and lime wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

