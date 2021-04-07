 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegan Butter Cauliflower

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Welcome to flavor town! Don’t hesitate to serve with rice, naan, and lime wedges for a complete meal!

Ingredients

1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets
2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon garam masala
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons garam masala
2 teaspoons curry powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes
1 can (13.66 ounces) coconut milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Optional: hot cooked rice, naan flatbreads and lime wedges

Directions

-Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients; toss to coat. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Broil 3-4 in. from heat until brown and crisp-tender, 12-15 minutes, turning once.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 4-5 minutes. Add ginger, garlic, garam masala, curry powder and if desired, cayenne pepper; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in tomatoes, coconut milk, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, until thickened, 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cauliflower; sprinkle with cilantro. If desired, serve with rice, naan, and lime wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


