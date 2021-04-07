Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegan Butter Cauliflower
Welcome to flavor town! Don’t hesitate to serve with rice, naan, and lime wedges for a complete meal!
Ingredients
1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets
2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon garam masala
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons garam masala
2 teaspoons curry powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes
1 can (13.66 ounces) coconut milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Optional: hot cooked rice, naan flatbreads and lime wedges
Directions
-Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients; toss to coat. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Broil 3-4 in. from heat until brown and crisp-tender, 12-15 minutes, turning once.
-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 4-5 minutes. Add ginger, garlic, garam masala, curry powder and if desired, cayenne pepper; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in tomatoes, coconut milk, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, until thickened, 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in cauliflower; sprinkle with cilantro. If desired, serve with rice, naan, and lime wedges.
