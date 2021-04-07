Clarion County YMCA to Host Youth Running Program This Spring

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will host a new “Born to Run” Youth Running Program for ages four through 12 this spring.

Born to Run is a six-week running program designed to inspire running as a fun and healthy sport for kids. The program meets on Saturday mornings at the Clarion County Park from May 8 to June 12. The focus is on proper running technique, stretching, strengthening, conditioning, and fun. Age groups will be formed that run age-appropriate distances.

Born to Run will be run by Y staff and running mentors who have chosen running as a life-long sport. Shirts will be provided to each registrant as a gift from the running sponsor who wishes to promote the sport of running as a healthy activity for all.

Registration for the program is ongoing through May 1 for ages four to 12. Online registration is available. Registration can also be completed in person at the YMCA. The cost of the Born to Run Program for youth is $30.00 for YMCA members and $45.00 for non-members. YMCA youth memberships are available for $14.00 with no activation fees.

At the end of the program, the participants have the opportunity to take part in the YMCA Color Run (Color Run registration fee will be waived). All participants will receive t-shirts.

To register online: visit https://clarioncountyymca.org/ and click “Register Now.”

For more information about the Clarion County and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

