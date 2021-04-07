Clarion School Board: American Rescue Projects Considered, Clarion Principal Lists Plans for Graduation, Prom, Accomplishments

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will fund a third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) and the Clarion Area Schools District will receive $2,392,854.00.

Clarion Superintendent Joe Carrico I said the school board and staff were reviewing unfunded projects and those that would meet the parameters of the ESSER funding.

“We will likely present our plan at the May school board meeting,” said Carrico before the Thursday night work session.

According to the legislation, funds must be used by September 2024. School districts must apply to the Pennsylvania Department of Education to obtain their allocated funds.

Schools can use the rest of the funding for a wide range of activities, including food service; professional training; technology purchases; sanitization and cleaning supplies; summer and after-school programs; and mental health supports.

School districts must use at least 20 percent of the ESSER III funding to address learning loss and the social, emotional, and academic needs of underrepresented students, including students from low-income families, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care.

Proposed Contract with Clarion Rehabilitation Services

A proposed 2021-22 contract with Clarion Rehabilitation Services Inc. included a total amount of $35,406.85 or a $2,067.08 (two percent) increase over the 2020-21 academic year. CHAMPS (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) provides athletic trainer services for the district’s athletes.

The contract is likely to be adopted at the April 13 regular board meeting.

The athletic trainer assigned to the school district must obtain Act 34 and 151 clearances and FBI clearances upon beginning his/her assignment as an athletic trainer.

Clarion Rehab provides an athletic trainer, contingent upon approval of the school district, to provide athletic training services to the school district under the supervision and direction of the athletic director.

Chromebooks for High School Students

CS Technologies is the apparent low bidder for 375 Chromebooks for high school students.

The 36-month lease was bid with a total annual cost of $47,628.75.

High School Principal Presents News and Accomplishments

The official graduation ceremony for the Clarion Area School District Class of 2021 will take place on Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, according to an administrative report from High School Principal Natalie Miller-Martini.

Miller-Martini also included the following congratulations and other planned events:

● Congratulations to the Junior High Science Olympiad Team who will be advancing to the State competition on April 10th.

● Congratulations to the Sr High Science Olympiad Team. They placed in three events; Simple Machines, Write It – Make It, and Dynamic Planet.

● Congratulations to seniors Noah DiTullio and Jesse Lewis for successfully placing at the PMEA All-State Band. In the Regional Band auditions, Noah earned 1st chair in the percussion section and Jesse earned 2nd Chair in the trombone section.

● Congratulations to the Boys Basketball team for winning districts as well as advancing to the State semi-finals.

● The student council had another successful blood drive in March with 19 pints of life-saving blood being collected.

● The “Stand Together” program with the Center for Community Resources is being implemented this year at the Clarion High School. We currently have 15 students and Mrs. Angie Magagnotti is the advisor. A special thank you to BJ Wren and Tami Donaldson who are the outside agencies supporting and leading this program, as well as Mrs. Shari Campbell who has helped to be the liaison and organize this to fruition. All costs associated with the “Stand Together” program and being funded through the Center for Community Resources.

● The Junior Class Prom will take place April 30 at “The Haskell House” on Main Street Clarion. The crowning and promenade will take place prior to the prom at 5:30 p.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Park.

● Best wishes to our students attending the Career Center who will be taking their NOCTI practice tests on April 15th.

● The High School Musical “Newsies” will take place on April 15, 16, and 17th. A special thank you to the long list of staff, parents, students, and community members who have been working diligently to practice and prepare for this play.

● Just a reminder to all of our senior parents, that all current scholarship opportunities are located on the High School Counseling page. The deadlines for many of these scholarships are fast approaching. Mrs. Pennington can provide additional information or assistance if needed.

